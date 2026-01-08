Can a divided ASEAN bring peace to Myanmar?

Over two years ago, ASEAN leaders crafted a peace plan for Myanmar with the aim of resolving the country's crisis. However, progress on its implementation has been disappointingly limited, leading to growing speculation about the necessity of exploring fresh and alternative responses to address the ongoing crisis in Myanmar. Despite their commitment to the existing plan, ASEAN leaders are now facing increasing pressure to reassess their approach and find more effective ways to bring about peace and stability in the region. Guests: Khin Ohmar Founder and Advisory Board Chairperson of Progressive Voice Ronan Lee Doctoral Prize Fellow at Loughborough University London Premesha Saha Fellow with the Observer Research Foundation ... Read More