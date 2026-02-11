Is the entertainment industry on the brink?

Hollywood faces its most extensive industry shutdown in over six decades, with 170,000 actors and writers currently on strike. The primary reasons behind the strike are their demands for higher pay and stronger regulations concerning the use of AI in the entertainment industry. The crucial question now is whether these demands hold merit, and if there exists a possibility for finding a middle ground through compromise. Guests: William W. Beach Head of US Bureau of Labor Statistics Stephanie Takyi Showbiz Journalist Matthew Bodie Professor of Law at the University of Minnesota ... Read More