Is there hope for peace in Darfur's two-decade conflict?

In Sudan's Darfur region, the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces has resulted in thousands of fatalities and the displacement of millions. The violence has persisted for more than 100 days, and Amnesty International reports widespread war crimes being committed. Both parties point fingers at each other for the atrocities, leaving uncertainty about the possibility of an end to this devastating war. Guests: Kate Ferguson Co-Executive Director of Protection Approaches Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Executive Director of Fikra for Studies and Development Hafiz Mohammed Director at Justice Africa Sudan Cameron Hudson Senior Associate at Centre for Strategic and International Studies ... Read More