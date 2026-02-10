Are women players in World Cup getting a fair deal?

As the Women's Football World Cup kicks off, the treatment of female players is once again in the spotlight. The ongoing debate about pay equality in sports has been reignited, with women currently earning just 25 cents for every dollar their male counterparts make at tthe World Cup. While progress has been made, the goal of true fairness still seems distant. So, what will it take to bridge this significant gap and level the playing field? Guests: Chinyelu Asher Professional Footballer Heather Reid AM Director and Pioneer of Women Onside Ellis Cashmore Author of Studying Football Kim Crowder ounder and CEO of Kim Crowder Consulting ... Read More