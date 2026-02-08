How will Imran Khan’s arrest affect his political future?

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison over illegally selling state gifts and disqualified from politics for five years. He said the verdict is politically motivated and urged his supporters to protest. It's a development that could derail his bid for re-election. Concerns are also mounting over whether the general elections will be held this year as planned. Guests Muhammad Zubair Umar Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Raoof Hasan Spokesperson for PTI and Imran Khan Abdul Moiz Jaferii Host of Nazuk Mor ... Read More