What will happen to the millions in need amid UN funding crisis?

The planet is currently facing the biggest food and nutrition crisis in our history. After COVID-19 ravaged the global economy and the war in Ukraine threatened food supplies, the World Food Program says some 345 million people are food insecure. And now, the UN is being forced to cut humanitarian assistance due to a desperate funding shortfall. Though conflict and poverty remain a primary cause of acute hunger around the world, climate change means worse is likely ahead. Guests Jan Egeland Secretary General of Norwegian Refugee Council Lise Korsten Co-director of the DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security Christopher Hegadorn Adjunct Professor of Global Food Politics at Sciences Po University ... Read More