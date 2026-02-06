Is the world prepared for another pandemic?

COVID-19 still affects communities even though years have passed since the first case. The new variant EG.5 or Eris, is rising in UK, China and the United States. The World Health Organization says that there is no need to panic over the new variant, but that governments should not let their guard down in case of a more dangerous strain. So, have we learnt enough to deal with another pandemic? Guests Dr Margaret Harris Spokesperson for the WHO and Clinical Epidemiologist Dr Amesh Adalja Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and an adjunct Assistant Professor at the School of Public Health Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at the University College London School of Pharmacy