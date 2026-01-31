Will an expanded BRICS alliance reshape global power dynamcis?

The BRICS alliance is expanding by inviting six more countries. Initially, it was created to help major emerging economies from the global south to work together. However, the alliance has faced challenges in achieving its original goals, such as changing the world order, and reforming financial institutions. So, is this expansion weakening the influence of the world's largest emerging economies, or is it enhancing it? Guests: Zhao Ying China Commentator Suhasini Haidar Diplomatic Affairs Editor at The Hindu Botsang Moiloa Independent Political Analyst Leslie Maasdorp New Development Bank Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ... Read More