Will there be a winner in the new space race?

Just a few days following an unsuccessful Russian endeavour, India achieves a momentous feat by successfully landing a mission on the moon's southern pole. Meanwhile, the United States is preparing to send its astronauts to this region, and China is actively pursuing numerous missions with analogous objectives. So, what motivates these global powers to engage in a race to make their mark on the enigmatic dark side of the moon? Guests: Martin Ward Emeritus Professor in the Department of Physics at Durham University Neeraj Ladia CEO at Gnomon Astrotech Chris Gainor Historian of Space Exploration ... Read More