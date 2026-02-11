The Newsmakers
Will there be a winner in the new space race?
Just a few days following an unsuccessful Russian endeavour, India achieves a momentous feat by successfully landing a mission on the moon's southern pole. Meanwhile, the United States is preparing to send its astronauts to this region, and China is actively pursuing numerous missions with analogous objectives. So, what motivates these global powers to engage in a race to make their mark on the enigmatic dark side of the moon? Guests: Martin Ward Emeritus Professor in the Department of Physics at Durham University Neeraj Ladia CEO at Gnomon Astrotech Chris Gainor Historian of Space Exploration... Read More
Why Israel is striking Iran now
Israeli strikes have killed over 220 lives in Iran, as international powers call for restraint, the world remains on edge of a wider Middle Eastern war with potentially catastrophic consequences. Today's Newsmaker is the Israel Iran conflict.
Could Iran's nuclear program push the Middle East to war?
Iran announces plans for a new enrichment site as the Revolutionary Guard commander threatens more forceful responses to Israel than ever before. Is this dangerous escalation leading inevitably to another Middle Eastern war?
Gaza's aid crisis: is Israel profiting from Palestinian suffering?
With aid distribution failing catastrophically and funding sources shrouded in secrecy, is Israel financially profiting from Palestinian suffering whilst appearing to provide humanitarian assistance?
Trump's tariff war: Will trade barriers make America stronger or weaker?
Will Trump's tariff war make America great again, or make adversaries stronger? As President Trump implements a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports, global markets brace for impact. While Canada and Mexico negotiate delays, China faces the full force of these trade barriers. With US manufacturers and consumers potentially facing higher costs, and international partners planning retaliatory measures, could Trump's strategy backfire? The President warns of 'some pain' ahead, but the extent of economic impact remains unclear. Today's Newsmaker is Trump's Tariffs. Guests: Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute Rina Shah Geopolitical Advisor Greg Swenson Chairperson of Republicans Overseas UK
Trump & Kim: From 'love’ to nuclear threats - What next?
Donald Trump once claimed he and North Korea's Kim Jong Un had "fallen in love" - until their dramatic fallout in 2019. Now, as Trump is back in the White House again, North Korea has accelerated its nuclear programme and strengthened ties with Russia. With Kim Jong Un designating South Korea as the "primary foe" and abandoning reunification hopes, could Trump 2.0 reset relations, or deepen a dangerous divide? Today's Newsmakers are Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. Guests: Colin Alexander Political Communications Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University Jong Eun Lee Assistant Professor of Political Science at North Greenville University Edward Howell International Relations Lecturer at the University of Oxford
The end of France's African dream?
Across the Mahgreb, the Sahel and West Africa, France is being forced out of Africa after decades of post-colonial control. As French troops exit Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, Russia's Wagner Group moves in. With a new alliance forming between these African nations and anti-French sentiment spreading across the continent, is this the end of French influence in Africa? Today's Newsmaker is France's retreat from Africa. Guests: Beverly Ochieng Francophone Africa Security Analyst with the Control Risks Consultancy Abdelkader Abderrahmane Peace and Security Analyst Paul Melly Africa Programme Consulting Fellow at the Chatham House
Bangladesh and Pakistan: From enemies to allies?
After decades of hostility following Bangladesh's brutal war of independence from Pakistan, a dramatic shift is underway. With Sheikh Hasina's departure, Bangladesh's new leadership in Dhaka appears ready to rebuild ties with Islamabad. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Bangladesh's President Mohammad Yunus are signaling a new era of cooperation, potentially altering South Asia's political landscape. As accusations of 'Razakars' and Pakistani interference fade, Bangladesh seems to be pivoting away from India and moving closer to both Pakistan and China. But could this reconciliation reshape regional power dynamics, and what does it mean for India's influence in South Asia? Today's Newsmaker is the Bangladesh-Pakistan rapprochement. Guests: Uzma Kardar Member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Tariq Bin Aziz Former Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Lawyers Forum UK Sreeradha Datta Professor of International Affairs at Jindal University
Trump's Ukraine peace promise: Can he end the war?
Donald Trump pledged to end the Ukraine war on his first day in office, but clearly that has not happened. With Russia controlling 20 percent of Ukrainian territory and showing no sign of backing down, Trump's initial 'day one' solution has been extended. While Trump claims Vladimir Putin is destroying Russia by not committing to peace, Moscow appears confident in its position, despite international pressure. With European leaders divided and Zelenskyy calling for increased support, questions arise about whether any US president can broker peace in this complex conflict. Today's Newsmaker is ending the war in Ukraine. Guests: Dana Lewis Former Moscow-based Correspondent and Host of 'Back Story' Podcast Dmitry Babich Political Analyst
Mozambique in turmoil: Can 50 years of one-party rule survive?
As Mozambique swears in Daniel Chapo as president after the most disputed election in its history, the country faces unprecedented chaos. With more than 270 people dead in post-election protests and 13,000 fleeing to Malawi, opposition leader Venancio Mondlane threatens national strikes against Frelimo's 50-year rule. After international observers reported serious election irregularities, and amid prison riots that freed 6,000 inmates, can Mozambique avoid sliding deeper into conflict and will the ruling Frelimo party's grip on power finally face a serious challenge? Today's Newsmaker is Mozambique. Guests: Adriano Nuvunga Director of the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Botsang Moiola Geopolitical Analyst Alex Vines Director of the Africa Program at Chatham House
Could Donald Trump stage a US takeover of Greenland?
President elect Donald Trump says the United States needs both Greenland and the Panama Canal. And he's already threatened Denmark with economic penalties if it doesn't agree to sell its autonomous territory. Authorities in both Greenland and Denmark have said the island is not for sale, but with Trump's determination, could its status be revised? Guests: Amanda Makki Republican Strategist David Trads Journalist and Author of 'America, Where Are You?' Kuno Fencker Member of Greenland's Parliament
