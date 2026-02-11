What will restore stability to countries in Africa facing military coups?

Amid the chaos in Niger after a recent military coup, there's now a new twist in Gabon as the army seizes control, putting an end to the Bongo family's five-decade rule. Meanwhile, other countries are considering military action in Niger. What will it take to bring stability back to these troubled nations, and are more takeovers on the horizon? Guests: Olayinka Ajala Senior Lecturer in Politics at Leeds Beckett University Muhammad Dan Suleiman Research Associate at the Curtin University Daniel Eizenga Research Fellow at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies ... Read More