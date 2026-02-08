Why is Lithuania closing more Belarus border crossings?

Lithuania is considering further closures of its border crossings with Belarus, following the closure of two checkpoints in response to Minsk providing refuge to Wagner mercenaries. As a result, Vilnius is now advising its residents against traveling to Belarus. What are the implications of these security concerns for Lithuania's citizens and its diplomatic ties with Minsk and Moscow? Guests: Maryia Sadouskaya-Komlach Non-resident Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis Yauheni Preiherman Director of the Minsk Dialogue Council on International Relations Katsiaryna Shmatsina Researcher at Virginia Tech University ... Read More