The G20 kicks off in New Delhi without Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

The G20 summit in New Delhi begins with the notable absence of two prominent leaders. While Vladimir Putin seeks to evade an International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest, some suggest that Xi Jinping's nonattendance is a deliberate affront to India, the host, in light of an ongoing border dispute. However, there are also speculations that Xi's absence may indicate China reevaluating its stance on the global world order. Guests: Gulrez Sheikh Geopolitical Analyst Dmitry Polyanskiy First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Andrew Leung China Strategist ... Read More