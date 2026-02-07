Saudi Arabia says it's moving closer to normalising ties with Israel

Saudi Arabia is inching closer to normalising relations with Israel, with their newly appointed envoy engaging in talks with the Palestinian Authority while also actively seeking to normalise ties with Tel Aviv. Can Saudi Arabia balance its promise to support a Palestinian state while seeking closer ties with Israel and pursue what the crown prince calls the most significant deal since the end of the Cold War? Guests: Chas Freeman Former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Kobi Michael Senior Researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies Joost Hiltermann MENA Program Director at the International Crisis Group ... Read More