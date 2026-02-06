UN warns of imminent atrocities amid Ethiopia starvation crisis

In light of reports indicating widespread hunger, the United Nations has issued a dire warning about the looming and urgent threat of additional atrocities in Ethiopia. Human rights experts argue that the ideal circumstances for carrying out further crimes against humanity, potentially including genocide, are currently in place. While they stress the importance of ongoing investigations, is there any effective action that can be taken to prevent these war crimes from occurring in the first place? Guests: Odaa Tarbii OLA International's Spokesperson Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin International Relations Specialist at Omna Tigray Moges Teshome Political Commentator ... Read More