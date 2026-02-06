At least 21 journalists killed in the Gaza Conflict

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 21 journalists have so far died in Gaza after war between Israel and Hamas broke out. Some have reportedly gone missing or are in custody and others have sustained injuries. The CPJ says a few journalists are still in Gaza attempting to cover the ongoing conflict. They are however battling survival challenges in addition to the same issues that the Palestinian population there faces. Guests: Sherif Mansour CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Yousef El Helou Palestinian Journalist Nabih Bulos Middle East Bureau Chief for the Los Angeles Times ... Read More