Despite Euroscepticism and right-wing challenges, will EU expansion foster unity or fuel division?

Confronting Euroscepticism and the rise of right-wing movements, the European Union is pressing ahead with its expansion agenda. The European Council President Charles Michel envisions the addition of new members by 2030, citing Ukraine and Moldova as potential candidates. However, will the current EU members rally behind the idea of a larger union, or could this ambition potentially nudge some nations toward contemplating an exit? Guests: Marija Golubeva Former Member of the Latvian Parliament Rosa Balfour Director at Carnegie Europe Dominik Tarczynski Member of the Law and Justice Party in Poland ... Read More