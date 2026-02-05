Can victims find justice for war crimes committed in Gaza?

Victims in Gaza are pursuing justice for war crimes, raising questions about potential legal consequences for those responsible. With over 15,000 casualties, including numerous children and journalists, legal actions have been initiated against leaders in Israel and the US. However, there is uncertainty about whether the legal system can deliver justice when dealing with states that defy its rulings. Are these leaders immune to accountability under international law? Guests: Khaled Elgindy Palestine Program Director at the Middle East Institute Tom O'Connor Senior Foreign Policy Writer at Newsweek Laila el Haddad Plaintiff in Gaza Lawsuit Against US President Biden ... Read More