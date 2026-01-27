2023 in Review: Earthquakes, conflicts, climate urgency, and the rise of AI

As we bid farewell to 2023, let's reflect on the impactful events that have defined this year. From devastating earthquakes in Turkey to ongoing conflicts in Gaza, the strained relations between the US and China have kept many on edge. The United Nations has officially declared an era of Global Boiling, underscoring the urgent challenges posed by climate change. Additionally, the ascent of Artificial Intelligence has sparked both optimism and concern. The past year has been a witness to a multitude of events, prompting us to ponder: What insights have we gained from these experiences? ... Read More