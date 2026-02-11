Federal judge says US is providing unflagging support to Israel in breach of international law

In this episode, we examine accountability in Israel's war on Gaza. A groundbreaking lawsuit challenges US support for Israel's actions in Gaza, raising questions of complicity under the genocide convention. We also explore the potential of a one-state solution with author Antony Loewenstein, who shares insights from his book 'After Zionism.' Join us for critical discussions on the path to peace in the region. Guests: Monadel Herzallah Plaintiff in Gaza Lawsuit Against US President Biden Diala Shamas Human Rights Attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights Antony Loewenstein Author of 'The Palestine Laboratory'