What will the election results deliver to Pakistan?

In this special edition of the Newsmakers, we are asking who will lead Pakistan. Ahead of the vote, many had expected a clear victory for the PML-N led by three-time former primer Nawaz Sharif, and a second-place finish for 35-year-old Bilawal Bhutto and his PPP. Yet, early results have delivered a surprise. Despite all the obstacles, the PTI candidates running as independents are showing strong. With an unusually slow vote-counting process, Pakistan scarred by an economic crisis and insecurity, the country could now also be heading toward an inconclusive election outcome. Guests Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Raoof Hasan Spokesperson for PTI and Imran Khan Mutiullah Jan Pakistani Journalist ... Read More