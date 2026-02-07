Facing global boiling, are we prepared to adapt to the climate crisis?

Countries worldwide are striving to achieve net zero emissions to combat rising global temperatures, but progress is falling short of targets. The UN's meteorological agency recently announced that temperatures likely surpassed the 1.5°C mark between March 2023 and February 2024, as outlined in the Paris Agreement. Scientists agree the shift to clean energy is too slow, but it will eventually happen. The question is what shape will the world be in when it does? Guests: Reem Al Saffar Climate Justice Activist Robert Bellamy MSc Climate Change Director at the University of Manchester Harjeet Singh Global Director for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative