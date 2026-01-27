Is Senegal back on the path to stability?

Nine months ago, a series of violent protests erupted in Senegal, often hailed as Africa’s most stable democracy. The turmoil stemmed from former President Macky Sall’s refusal to call elections and the imprisonment of leading opposition figure Ousmane Sonko on corruption charges. The unrest claimed the lives of many, pushing the country to the brink of chaos. But it forced Macky Sall to back down and with a recent election concluded and Bassirou Diomaye Faye set to become the youngest leader of the country, will Senegal be able to navigate its way back to stability? Guests Mayecor Sar Former Senegalese Government Adviser Bamba Ndiaye Assistant Professor of African Studies at the Emory University Ousmane Sene Director of the West African Research Center ... Read More