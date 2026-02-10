Is the election in the Solomon Islands a referendum on China’s growing Influence?

Voters in the Solomon Islands have cast their ballots in a high-stakes election, closely monitored across the Pacific - and beyond. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and his political opponents have spent several weeks crisscrossing the archipelago seeking to rally support. This election held particular significance for the country, marking the first ballot since Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare signed a security pact with China in 2022, allowing the deployment of Chinese police and military assets to its shores. PM Sogavare garnered global attention in 2019 for his decision to switch diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. In contrast, his primary challengers, including the former opposition leader Matthew Wale and prominent opposition MP Peter Kenilorea Jr, maintain more cautious stances toward China, vowing to roll back pro-Beijing policies if they assume office. With the election results revealing no single party securing an outright majority, how long will it take to form the government and what implication will this bear on the country’s pro-Beijing policy? Guests Dorothy Wickham Founder of the Melanesian News Network Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator Patricia O’Brian Adjunct Professor in Asian Studies at Georgetown University ... Read More