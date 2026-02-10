Can the latest US aid package help Ukraine turn the tide against Russia?

In asking for military assistance, Ukraine has been trying to persuade its allies that defeating Russia is a win for all democracies. However, shifting public opinion and "war fatigue" have significantly slowed, even halted, the defence funding that was so forthcoming to Kiev just two years ago. Finally, after an uphill political battle in the House of Representatives, a 61 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine was approved following months of delay. The Senate endorsed the measure passed by the House, giving final approval and sending it to President Biden for signing on Tuesday. Critics of increased funding argue that it only prolongs suffering on both sides. Yet with no willingness from either party to engage in negotiations, are there any better options? Guests Mark Kimmitt Retired US Army Brigadier General Viacheslav Matuzov Former Russian Diplomat Dana Lewis Host of the Podcast 'Back Story'