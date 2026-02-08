Can Ukraine maintain its gains from the incursion into Russia?

Ukraine has made headlines with a surprising incursion into Russian territory, capturing parts of the Kursk region. This marks the first time since World War Two that Russian land has been seized. The question now is whether Ukraine can hold on to these gains and potentially use them to bring the war to an end. Guest: Lawrence Wilkerson Retired United States Army Colonel Ian Bond Director of Foreign Policy at Centre for European Reform Dmitry Polyanskiy First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN ... Read More