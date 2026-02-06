Trump vs Harris: was the debate a game changer?

Hear the thoughts of presidential historian Allan Lichtman on why he thinks Harris will win the US election and how he rated the Harris-Trump debate. It could be their ONLY debate before November's vote. Was there a clear winner, and did it sway those crucial, undecided voters? The two sparred over policy as well as their past performance. Now even though most political pundits have said it was Kamala Harris for the win, it's not clear if she swayed those crucial undecided voters, with polls still neck and neck. Today's Newsmaker is the US presidential debate. Guests: Allan Litchman Distinguished Professor of History at American University Ford O'Connell Republican Strategist Victor J LaGroon Democratic Strategist