Southern Florida's future is at risk from rising sea levels

Can Florida survive the next phase of climate change? With catastrophic hurricanes and rising sea levels, the state faces unprecedented threats to its infrastructure and way of life. Can the US government and Florida residents prevent the worst-case scenario, or is the damage already done? And with the 2024 elections approaching, will climate change finally become a priority for US voters? Today's Newsmaker is climate change. Guests: Bernadette Woods Placky Chief Meteorologist at Climate Central Jerome Foster II Climate Activist Patricia Born Risk Management and Insurance Professor at Florida State University