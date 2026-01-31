What will Gaza’s health crisis mean for its future?

What will Gaza's health crisis mean for Palestinians and the world? With healthcare infrastructure destroyed and rubble contaminated with asbestos and heavy metals, experts warn of impending epidemics of cancer and child deformities. As aid efforts face serious challenges, can Gaza recover? Our guests discuss the immediate and long-term impacts of the crisis and the global stakes involved. Join us for a deep dive into this humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine and its far-reaching implications. Today’s Newsmaker is Gaza's health crisis. Guests: Mazin Qumsiyeh Palestinian Ecologist Dr Margaret Harris Clinical Epidemiologist Simon Tyler Director of Doctors of the World ... Read More