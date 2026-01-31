Are South China Sea tensions reaching boiling point?

Confirming a deal to share military intelligence and plans to station US-made missile launchers, are the US and the Philippines provoking conflict in the South China Sea? Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has announced plans to acquire intermediate-range missile launchers from the United States. This unprecedented decision aligns Manila with US forces and challenges China's claims over disputed territories, raising concerns about an escalation in military tensions. With President-elect Trump likely to adopt an 'America First' stance, how secure is this partnership? As the Philippines strengthens its military position, how will Beijing respond? With regional implications for countries like Malaysia and Taiwan, could this move ignite a new era of conflict in the South China Sea? Today's Newsmaker is the South China Sea Guests: Jay Batongbacal Former Philippines Government Legal Adviser on Maritime Issues Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute Stephen Cutler Security Consultant