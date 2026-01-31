US missiles striking inside Russia: How will Putin respond?

After 1001 days of war, Ukraine has fired American-made long-range missiles into Russian territory, pushing the Russia-Ukraine conflict into an unprecedented phase. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the potential use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states. As the US ramps up military aid to Kiev, tensions are at an all-time high. Moscow accuses NATO of direct involvement, while President Zelensky unveils a ten-point resilience plan to navigate the looming harsh winter. After 1001 days of war, could this escalation lead to a wider war or even nuclear confrontation? Today’s Newsmaker is the war in Ukraine. Guests: Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Viacheslav Matuzov Former Russian Diplomat Jason Jay Smart Political Consultant ... Read More