Bangladesh after Hasina: Is the country feeling unified?

Bangladesh celebrates Victory Day, marking 54 years of independence from Pakistan. But this year, it’s about more than just past triumphs—it’s also being called the country’s second liberation, following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League government after months of protests. Now under the leadership of Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, an interim government is navigating a fragile transition toward free elections. But questions remain: Can the country heal from decades of political strife and authoritarian rule? Will the promises of peace, justice, and democracy finally be fulfilled? As Bangladesh reflects on its journey from independence to today, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Is this truly the start of a new Bangladesh, or will old divisions resurface? Today's Newsmaker is Bangladesh. <br>Guests: <br> Hossain Shamsuzzoha Human Rights Secretary at the UK Bangladesh Nationalist Party Monirul Islam Acting General Secretary of Awami League Lawyers UK Shahab E Khan International Relations Professor at Jahangirnagar University ... Read More