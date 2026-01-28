Trump's deportation plans: Will Canada face a border crisis?

As Donald Trump promises the largest mass deportation in US history, Canada braces for a potential surge of refugees at its borders. Yet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just announced plans to cut legal immigration from 500,000 to 395,000 by 2025. With half of Canadians expressing concerns about immigration levels and housing affordability reaching crisis levels, the timing couldn't be more challenging. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are already strengthening patrols along the 9,000-kilometer border, but can they effectively manage the world's longest land border? Today's Newsmaker is Canada's potential immigration surge. Guests: Brad Salzberg Founder of Cultural Action Party of Canada Anna Triandafyllidou Canada Excellence Research Chair at Toronto Metropolitan University Nelson Wiseman Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the University of Toronto