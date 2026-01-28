The end of France's African dream?

Across the Mahgreb, the Sahel and West Africa, France is being forced out of Africa after decades of post-colonial control. As French troops exit Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, Russia's Wagner Group moves in. With a new alliance forming between these African nations and anti-French sentiment spreading across the continent, is this the end of French influence in Africa? Today's Newsmaker is France's retreat from Africa. Guests: Beverly Ochieng Francophone Africa Security Analyst with the Control Risks Consultancy Abdelkader Abderrahmane Peace and Security Analyst Paul Melly Africa Programme Consulting Fellow at the Chatham House ... Read More