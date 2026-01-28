Trump & Kim: From 'love’ to nuclear threats - What next?

Donald Trump once claimed he and North Korea's Kim Jong Un had "fallen in love" - until their dramatic fallout in 2019. Now, as Trump is back in the White House again, North Korea has accelerated its nuclear programme and strengthened ties with Russia. With Kim Jong Un designating South Korea as the "primary foe" and abandoning reunification hopes, could Trump 2.0 reset relations, or deepen a dangerous divide? Today's Newsmakers are Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. Guests: Colin Alexander Political Communications Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University Jong Eun Lee Assistant Professor of Political Science at North Greenville University Edward Howell International Relations Lecturer at the University of Oxford ... Read More