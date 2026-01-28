The Newsmakers
Trump & Kim: From 'love’ to nuclear threats - What next?
Donald Trump once claimed he and North Korea's Kim Jong Un had "fallen in love" - until their dramatic fallout in 2019. Now, as Trump is back in the White House again, North Korea has accelerated its nuclear programme and strengthened ties with Russia. With Kim Jong Un designating South Korea as the "primary foe" and abandoning reunification hopes, could Trump 2.0 reset relations, or deepen a dangerous divide? Today's Newsmakers are Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. Guests: Colin Alexander Political Communications Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University Jong Eun Lee Assistant Professor of Political Science at North Greenville University Edward Howell International Relations Lecturer at the University of Oxford... Read More
Up Next
Why Israel is striking Iran now
Israeli strikes have killed over 220 lives in Iran, as international powers call for restraint, the world remains on edge of a wider Middle Eastern war with potentially catastrophic consequences. Today's Newsmaker is the Israel Iran conflict.
Could Iran's nuclear program push the Middle East to war?
Iran announces plans for a new enrichment site as the Revolutionary Guard commander threatens more forceful responses to Israel than ever before. Is this dangerous escalation leading inevitably to another Middle Eastern war?
Gaza's aid crisis: is Israel profiting from Palestinian suffering?
With aid distribution failing catastrophically and funding sources shrouded in secrecy, is Israel financially profiting from Palestinian suffering whilst appearing to provide humanitarian assistance?
Trump's tariff war: Will trade barriers make America stronger or weaker?
Will Trump's tariff war make America great again, or make adversaries stronger? As President Trump implements a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports, global markets brace for impact. While Canada and Mexico negotiate delays, China faces the full force of these trade barriers. With US manufacturers and consumers potentially facing higher costs, and international partners planning retaliatory measures, could Trump's strategy backfire? The President warns of 'some pain' ahead, but the extent of economic impact remains unclear. Today's Newsmaker is Trump's Tariffs. Guests: Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute Rina Shah Geopolitical Advisor Greg Swenson Chairperson of Republicans Overseas UK
Trump's tariff war: Will trade barriers make America stronger or weaker?
Will Trump's tariff war make America great again, or make adversaries stronger? As President Trump implements a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports, global markets brace for impact. While Canada and Mexico negotiate delays, China faces the full force of these trade barriers. With US manufacturers and consumers potentially facing higher costs, and international partners planning retaliatory measures, could Trump's strategy backfire? The President warns of 'some pain' ahead, but the extent of economic impact remains unclear. Today's Newsmaker is Trump's Tariffs. Guests: Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute Rina Shah Geopolitical Advisor Greg Swenson Chairperson of Republicans Overseas UK
Trump's tariff war: Will trade barriers make America stronger or weaker?
Will Trump's tariff war make America great again, or make adversaries stronger? As President Trump implements a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports, global markets brace for impact. While Canada and Mexico negotiate delays, China faces the full force of these trade barriers. With US manufacturers and consumers potentially facing higher costs, and international partners planning retaliatory measures, could Trump's strategy backfire? The President warns of 'some pain' ahead, but the extent of economic impact remains unclear. Today's Newsmaker is Trump's Tariffs. Guests: Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute Rina Shah Geopolitical Advisor Greg Swenson Chairperson of Republicans Overseas UK
Other Episodes
26:10
The end of France's African dream?
26:35
Bangladesh and Pakistan: From enemies to allies?
26:20
Trump's Ukraine peace promise: Can he end the war?
26:35
Mozambique in turmoil: Can 50 years of one-party rule survive?
33:39
Could Donald Trump stage a US takeover of Greenland?
Related Videos
02:23
Taiwan military conducts its biggest drills with simulated attacks
02:27
Police accused of brutality in student-led protests in Serbia
03:32
Israel proposes forced transfer of thousands of Palestinians
02:51
Israel tears down Palestinian homes in Tulkarem refugee camp
02:36
Israeli forces block access to Beitin in occupied West Bank
02:33
US sanctions on China’s 'teapot' refineries spark tension