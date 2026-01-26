The Newsmakers
Why Israel is striking Iran now
Israeli strikes have killed over 220 lives in Iran, as international powers call for restraint, the world remains on edge of a wider Middle Eastern war with potentially catastrophic consequences. Today's Newsmaker is the Israel Iran conflict.... Read More
Up Next
Other Episodes
26:30
Could Iran's nuclear program push the Middle East to war?
27:00
Gaza's aid crisis: is Israel profiting from Palestinian suffering?
26:25
Trump's tariff war: Will trade barriers make America stronger or weaker?
26:45
Trump & Kim: From 'love’ to nuclear threats - What next?
26:10
The end of France's African dream?
26:35
Bangladesh and Pakistan: From enemies to allies?
26:20
Trump's Ukraine peace promise: Can he end the war?
26:35
Mozambique in turmoil: Can 50 years of one-party rule survive?
33:39
Could Donald Trump stage a US takeover of Greenland?
