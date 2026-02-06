No cash, no freedom - why we must save paper money

This week’s big question is ‘Are we moving towards cash extinction?’ It certainly looks like notes and coins may soon be as dead as a Dodo as more and more banks try to terminate cash. In the past few days a major UK bank NatWest put new limits on cash deposits and withdrawals. And it’s not just the UK you’re seeing pressure to kill cash in many countries around the world in lots of different ways. Some banking boffins say going cashless will be good for society, but others say if we lose cash we’ll end up losing our freedom. Guests Patrick Boyle Professor of Finance YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PBoyle Twitter: @PatrickEBoyle David Morgan Founder of The Morgan Report YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/davidmorgan Twitter: @silverguru22 Lynette Zang Chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@itmtrading Twitter: @itmtrading_zang ... Read More