Has Nayib Bukele's crackdown ended gang rule in El Salvador?
For decades , gang violence had made El Salvador one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Then Nayib Bukele came along. The populist president has implemented his iron fist policy - arresting tens of thousands of gang members. It’s sent his popularity skyrocketing - with an approval rating of around 90 percent. But his critics accuse him of endorsing brutality, human rights abuses and increasing authoritarianism. Out of El Salvador , we are joined by Noah Bullock, Executive Director of Fundacion Cristosal, an NGO that is outspoken on what it sees as Bukele’s trampling of human rights Carolina Jiminez Sandoval from the Washington Office on Latin America and regional experts Javier Farje and Luke Taylor.... Read More
US Military V Mexican Cartels
Nexus travels to El Paso, Texas, to investigate how President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the southern border has impacted illegal migrant crossings and cartel activities.
Yanis Varoufakis Explains Trump’s Tariffs
This week Nexus talks to Yanis Varoufakis. He was Greece’s motorbike riding finance minister during the Greek debt crisis in 2015. Some called him the rock star finance minister for resisting the faceless bureaucrats from the European Union.
Is Europe Ready for a remilitarised Germany?
Germany is preparing for war in a way we haven’t seen since World War Two. Berlin says it’s to deal with the threat from Russia — but what about the threat of a militarised Germany?
Why Are Tesla's Being Targeted?
In response to Elon Musk’s work in the US Government, protestors have violently attacked Tesla dealerships and incendiary devices have been left at the HQ in Austin.
How members of Congress get so rich
How are some members of the U.S. Congress so incredibly wealthy when they earn only $174,000 a year? Some are worth over a hundred million dollars.
50 Years exactly since the Fall of Saigon - We're back in Vietnam!
The fall of Saigon, 50 years ago this week, marked the end of the Vietnam War - and what some call America’s first military defeat. The legendary journalist Jim Laurie was there, and is back in the city to tell us about his experiences. We’ll also b
DOGE CUTS: Drunk fish and DEI musicals - Do YOU Support DOGE?
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is aiming to cut 90% of all USAID’S foreign programmes. But are all those billions really just funding transgender plays in Colombia and studies about drunk fish? On Nexus this week we talk to Kristina Drye a USAID speechwriter who lost her job to the DOGE cuts, and Scottie Nell Hughes, a Republican commentator who thinks Doge is great for America. We also ask former US Ambassador Niels Marquardt what he thinks about Musk and Trump’s widespread cull and ask Michael Simmons from British magazine The Spectator whether the UK needs its own version of DOGE.
Israel’s Devastating Weapons Used On Hezbollah
When Israel assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the jets and bombs which blew up his Beirut bunker were all American made. In fact, Israel’s wars are all fuelled by the military assistance which the US sends, no questions asked. This week Nexus speaks to former US Department of Defense official David Des Roches, international law expert Luigi Daniele and political advocate Raed Jarrar about whether the US is complicit in Israeli war crimes, and whether Washington will ever turn off the flow of weapons.
Australia's Social Media Ban for Kids: Doomed to failure?
The Australian government is planning to ban children from using social media by 2025. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is concerned that kids are missing out on a normal childhood due to excessive smartphone use. While many parents agree, the challenge remains: can they enforce this ban? This week, we’ll hear from an Australian social media safety advocate who fell victim to the dangers lurking online at 13, an American doctor who says kids' brains are being rewired, and a British headmaster who has banned smartphones entirely in his school.
Trump 2 : Matrix 0
Trump Was Nearly Killed Again! - Are Democrats to blame? The former president says the hateful rhetoric towards him is encouraging would-be assassins. Will they try to kill him for a third time? We hear from former Secret Service agents, ex-FBI about how hard it is to secure a big golf course like Trump International. And the anarchic Republican satirist Alex Stein goes too far! #Trump #Assassination #Kamala #Democrats #secretservice
