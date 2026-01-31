Unabomber neighbour warns Gen Z- don't be like Ted!

Ted Kaczynski - also known as the Unabomber - killed himself earlier this year - but as one newspaper puts it - ‘his dangerous ideas still live on’.The former maths professor - with an IQ of 167 - carried out more than a dozen bombings in the 70s, 80s and 90s as part of his war against modern technology and the destruction of the environment. He spent decades in hiding and then decades in a prison cell. And yet there are young people today who see him as a folk hero. In this show, author of Madman in the Woods, Jamie Gehring speaks to Nexus sharing her harrowing experiences being Kaczynski's neighbour in rural Montana. We also speak to Max Noel, a former FBI agent who recounts the day he took the Unabomber into custody, and Dr. Park Dietz, a forensic psychiatrist who disputed Kaczynski's defense team's analysis that he was a 'paranoid schizophrenic'. ... Read More