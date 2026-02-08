Are America's politicians too old?

America's politicians are older than they have ever been, with the age of average senator over 65, the national retirement age in many countries. The two favourites for next year's presidential election, the incumbent Joe Biden and Donald Trump would be well into their eighties by the end of a second term. Age itself isn’t the issue - it’s more the cognitive decline that can come with it - a problem that some politicians are finding harder and harder to hide. Are these older politicians losing touch with their voters? Is it time they hand the reigns over to the younger politicians? We are joined by ageing expert Professor Jay Olshansky, veteran White Correspondent John Gizzi and former Democrat Representative Nick Lampson. ... Read More