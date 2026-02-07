Ex-lover says Russell Brand is NOT a MONSTER, But…

Russell Brand - one of Britain’s most famous comics - is being accused by several women of rape and other sex crimes. Brand denies the allegations which were made not to the police (originally) but to journalists who’d been investigating him for years. Brand suspects the allegations are part of a conspiracy to stop him talking to his millions of followers online about the ‘secretive forces that really run the world’. Nexus hears first-hand from Georgina Baillie, who once dated the comedian- she admits Brand hurt her feelings - but is NOT the monster they say he is. We also hear from media lawyer Callum Anderson and Yasmin Vafa, a lawyer and advocate for women’s rights. ... Read More