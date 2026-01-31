‘PRESIDENT McGREGOR: IRELAND’S SAVIOUR?'

Unprecedented riots in Dublin after the stabbing of three children and a carer, a controversial new hate crime bill, and UFC legend Conor McGregor declaring that the Irish are at war and he wants to be president. There’s a lot going on in Ireland. This week on Nexus we look at the state of the country with journalist Fionnan Sheahan from the Irish Independent, ask lawyers Michael O’Doherty and Grace Sullivan whether the new hate crime bill is an attack on freedom of speech, and discuss with political commentator Keith Woods whether he and others who question the level of immigration are right to be called ‘far-right’. ... Read More