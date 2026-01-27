Tate, Titan, Aliens - weirdest news year ever?

The Nexus year began with our hunt for Andrew Tate who was jailed in Romania without being charged. We visited the jail and his compound and Tate's lawyer told us he was 'just playing a character'. Later in 2023, a military whistleblower claimed the US had alien corpses and spacecraft - OMG - we were told the president himself was about to announce aliens DO exist and are already on Earth. And then from Space to deep down in the Ocean... was it Stockton Rush's hubris that sank the Titan Submersible - killing all on board? The implosion that gripped the world. ... Read More