Was killer Oscar Pistorius released too soon?

Oscar Pistorius is out on parole after spending less than nine years in prison for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. A lot of people in South Africa are furious that the paralympic gold medalist known as ‘Bladerunner’ is out so soon after he shot Steenkamp in the toilet of their home. However, there is a smaller group that welcomes his release. This week on Nexus we talk to Tania Koen the Steenkamp’s family lawyer, Karyn Morn - an investigative journalist who attended the Pistorius trial, and gender violence expert Nicolette Naylor about the signal being sent by his early release. And we ask Chad Thomas, a former special investigator for the South African military police whether Pistorius could now be targeted by organised crime gangs. ... Read More