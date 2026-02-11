Is Disease X the next pandemic?

Disease X is the name the World Health Organisation has given to the next, theoretical pandemic. Scientists and governments around the world are planning for an outbreak that could be 20 times more deadly than Covid. However, some critics are worried that planning for the next pandemic could also be the cause of it, especially with experiments like a recent one in China that put a Covid variant with a 100% fatality rate into so-called humanised mice. We ask Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center and Dr Simon Wain-Hobson, Emeritus Professor of Virology at the Pasteur Institute in Paris whether they’re worried about preparations for Disease X. Dr Tony Hinton, a Consultant ENT Surgeon based in London tells us why he doesn’t trust the WHO’s plans, and biological weapons expert Milton Leitenberg outlines why he’s convinced the Corona virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. ... Read More