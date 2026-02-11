Texas Governor defies President over migrants - who wins?

The Governor of Texas Greg Abbott accused President Joe Biden of failing to protect America against illegal immigrants and what he called an “invasion” and restricted access for federal troops to the border with Mexico. Biden accused Abbott of using illegal methods to stop the migrants. Some have suggested this political clash has the potential to become an armed clash. This week Nexus talks to constitutional lawyers David Coale and Robert Burns about who has ultimate power over the border with Mexico. We also ask the former national chief of U.S. Border Patrol, and Miguel Levario, an expert on border militarization, how this crisis started, and whether there really is any chance it could spark a civil war. ... Read More