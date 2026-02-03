Nexus
US Military V Mexican Cartels
Nexus travels to El Paso, Texas, to investigate how President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the southern border has impacted illegal migrant crossings and cartel activities.... Read More
Up Next
Other Episodes
25:40
Yanis Varoufakis Explains Trump’s Tariffs
Is Europe Ready for a remilitarised Germany?
25:40
Why Are Tesla's Being Targeted?
How members of Congress get so rich
50 Years exactly since the Fall of Saigon - We're back in Vietnam!
26:35
DOGE CUTS: Drunk fish and DEI musicals - Do YOU Support DOGE?
26:25
Israel’s Devastating Weapons Used On Hezbollah
25:55
Australia's Social Media Ban for Kids: Doomed to failure?
26:15
Trump 2 : Matrix 0
