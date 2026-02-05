Nexus
Is Europe Ready for a remilitarised Germany?
Germany is preparing for war in a way we haven’t seen since World War Two. Berlin says it’s to deal with the threat from Russia — but what about the threat of a militarised Germany?... Read More
Up Next
US Military V Mexican Cartels
Nexus travels to El Paso, Texas, to investigate how President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the southern border has impacted illegal migrant crossings and cartel activities.
Yanis Varoufakis Explains Trump’s Tariffs
This week Nexus talks to Yanis Varoufakis. He was Greece’s motorbike riding finance minister during the Greek debt crisis in 2015. Some called him the rock star finance minister for resisting the faceless bureaucrats from the European Union.
