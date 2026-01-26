The Capitol Hill Show | Episode 2: Jim Jordan

The Capitol Hill Show | Episode 21 | Behind the Scenes of Trump Victory and What’s Next?

Join us on The Capitol Hill Show as Tim Constantine discusses Donald Trump's unprecedented 2024 political comeback. Despite facing immense challenges from the courts, media, and political adversaries, Trump has emerged victorious, becoming the 47th President of the United States. Explore the strategies behind his dominant electoral win, including the insights of Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, who played a pivotal role in shaping this victory. We dive into the key issues driving Trump's success: the economy, border security, and the shift in voter demographics. This episode also examines Trump's bold Cabinet nominations, featuring figures like Caroline Leavitt, Senator Marco Rubio, and even Elon Musk, and their potential impact on reshaping American governance..