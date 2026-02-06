Donald Trump: Behind The Scenes

Donald Trump spent most of his life building a business empire. In 2015 he announced his plan to run for President of the United States and shocked the world by beating Hillary Clinton in 2016. His four years in office had some unmistakable success yet Trump found himself perpetually mired in controversy. His re-election bid in 2020 fell short. Four years later he is trying one more time, yet is spending more time in court than on the campaign trail. Why does he do it? Who does he trust? What can the public expect from the campaign in the coming months? The National Press Secretary for Mr. Trump's 2024 campaign sat down with Tim Constantine and offered a rare glimpse behind the curtain. ... Read More