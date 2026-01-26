The Capitol Hill Show | Episode 22 | Elon Musk Takes on Washington

From Washington DC, Tim Constantine explores the newly established Department of Government Efficiency and its mission to cut wasteful spending. In this episode of The Capitol Hill Show, he examines President Trump’s plan to reduce the deficit with Elon Musk leading the charge. For years, every president has promised to eliminate waste, yet government spending has only increased. Now, with Musk at the helm, efforts are underway to identify and cut billions in questionable expenditures, including USAID grants with little oversight, $45 million for diversity training in Burma, and $7 billion in unapproved EPA funds. Senator Joni Ernst joins the show to discuss the challenges of making real cuts in Washington, opposition to these efforts, and whether Musk’s involvement raises concerns. She also addresses fears about Social Security, federal job reductions, and Trump’s push to eliminate the Department of Education. With a federal hiring freeze and discussions of tax rebates from government savings, public support for these reforms is growing. But will they succeed? ... Read More